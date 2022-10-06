Council pledge on future of Lydbrook’s Black Bridge
Subscribe newsletter
LOCALS have been told a historic footbridge over the River Wye will finally be registered as a public right of way by next April in response to concerns about its future.
Residents and councillors feared losing Black Bridge, which connects Lower Lydbrook with Welsh Bicknor, because the Gloucestershire side of it was never formally recorded on the county’s Definitive Map of Public Rights of Way.
The footpath, which forms part of the 136-mile Wye Valley Way, is used by more than 20,000 walkers every year.
The Herefordshire side of the bridge was registered by Herefordshire Council when the footpath was established in 1981.
The oversight came to light when Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) agreed to temporary repairs to reopen the bridge after a lottery grant bid for more permanent repairs was rejected in 2018.
Residents were concerned that the lack of legal protection could lead to the closure of the footpath.
Forest Councillor Sid Phelps asked GCC’s commons and rights of commons and rights of way committee if they could give a date for when it would be registered.
Traffic manager Philip Cameron explained that a series of events, including the diversion of the actual footpath RLY1, Covid, change in staff, and the processing of other higher priority applications has impacted on the processing of this application.
“However, this council continues to demonstrate its commitment to keeping the bridge open, and we aim to get the route formally recorded on the Definitive Map of Public Rights of Way this financial year,” he said.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |