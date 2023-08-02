Darryl Freeman, the council’s Corporate Director for Children and Young people, expressed agreement with the inspectors' feedback, stating, "The inspectors say that ‘practice is starting to improve and positive progress is being made with some families’, but add that the quality of practice in this area remains variable. That is a fair assessment and very much reflects our own analysis of the improvements to date. We know we are on the right path but that the pace of change needs to be quicker and improvements more consistently embedded."