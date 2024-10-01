Forest of Dean District Council is working with organisations who provide support to ex Armed Forces members, serving members and their families to better understand what support is available, identify the challenges and gaps in services, and to develop conversations and stronger links within the community.
New Armed Forces Champion for Forest of Dean District Council anda veteran himself of 9 years Royal Air Force service, Cllr Alan Preest said:“It is extremely important to us that our Armed Forces members and their families across the Forest of Dean feel supported and receive the correct help, in a timely manner, should they ever need it.
“We are working with local groups, partners, and health services to provide spaces for veterans to come together and have the chance to socialise, to receive support and support each other, and to find out about upcoming Armed Forces events.
“I am enormously proud to be appointed as the new Armed Forces Champion at Forest of Dean District Council and believe that we must never forget those who make the ultimate sacrifice. I am committed to working alongside officers at the Council and the Armed Forces Support Network to deliver the best possible service for our Forest of Dean Armed Forces members and their families.”
The new Armed Forces Support Network has been in place and meeting for around 6 months, with conversations highlighting the need to encourage ex Armed Forces members to register as such with their GP Surgeries. Officers from the Communities Team at the Forest of Dean District Council will be working to help with this, establish stronger ties and ensure that membersare aware of services they are eligible for.
Forest of Dean District Council will continue to assist with Armed Forces events, including Remembrance Sunday and both Armed Forces Day and Armed Forces Week. The Armed Forces Network will also be working directly with Armed Forces members and their families to listen to what they believe is needed and to helporganise appropriate events and celebrations in the communities.
The team will also speak directly with the Armed Forces community across the district to ensure they are aware of benefits such as the HM Armed Forces Veteran Card, and the Veteran Aware accredited program through GP surgeries which can make it quicker and easier to apply for support as a veteran.
Ex-Serviceman and Leader of Forest of Dean District Council, Cllr Adrian Birch said:
“The role of the Armed Forces Champion at Forest of Dean District Council is hugely important, and I am happy to welcome Cllr Alan Preest to the role.
“We want to encourage communities to support members of the Armed Forces, as well as assisting service members to help the wider community, whether through participation in events and joint projects, or through other forms of engagement and the Armed Forces Support Network will help us to do this.”
The Armed Forces Support Network was set up in response to the commitment made by Forest of Dean District Council to the Armed Forces Covenant. The network identified that there is a need for a support network for serving and non-serving members of the Armed Forces and their families, particularly when the 2021 census figures showed 3915 residents in the Forest of Dean District identifying as a veteran – 5 per cent of residents aged 16 and over.
More information on the Armed Forces Support Network can be found on the Forest of Dean District Council website:https://www.fdean.gov.uk/ArmedForcesSupportNetwork/