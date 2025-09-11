COUNCILLORS have rubber stamped outline plans for 110 new homes on farmland – despite 155 objections, including concerns about flooding from a nearby brook.
Members of Monmouthshire Council’s planning committee were urged to reject the application for Drewen Farm off Monmouth’s Wonastow Road, with a town councillor warning of flood risks from the stream running through nearby Watery Lane.
Rob Barrell, of Monmouth Town Council, told the meeting: “Watery Lane is adjacent to the road. The clue is in the title, it’s called that for a reason.”
He said the town council had recommended the application be refused, due to concerns over access as well as flooding, and said: “I urge you not to grant the application yet until concerns are properly investigated and solutions found.”
Darren Powell, agent for applicant Vistry Group, said the flooding concerns had been addressed by the report prepared by the county council’s planning officers, with Natural Resources Wales satisfied over drainage.
He also said fears related to how construction traffic will access the site will be addressed by a Construction Traffic Management Plan that will form a planning condition.
Mr Powell said the town council’s suggestions of finding an alternative route for construction traffic is constrained as the developers can only use “land that is available to them”.
He also said the new estate would “elevate” the overall development, with it being the final phase of the Wonastow Road site that was allocated 450 homes in the county council’s development plan agreed in 2013, with 340 already making up the Kingswood Gate estate.
Monmouthshire planning officer Andrew Jones acknowledged that the final phase had been delayed due to the block on new development in north Monmouthshire until Welsh Water put in place a solution for phosphates entering the rivers Wye and Usk.
The management plan will be subject to consultation with the town council and residents, he added, and said it isn’t unusual for construction to continue when housing is occupied on phased developments.
Independent Socialist councillor Tony Easson (Dewstow) said there were “positives” to the development, including “nearly a million quid” the developers must provide towards local education cost, a play area, maintaining a nature site, walking and cycling routes and a bus service.
A further legal agreement between the council’s highways department and developers will cover constructing access to existing roads Kingfisher Way and Belle Etoile Drive, which will become access roads to the estate.
Mr Jones stressed that a route from Watery Lane through the estate would only be for walking, cycling and emergency access only.
Conservative councillor for Devauden, Rachel Buckler, said she was concerned two routes wouldn’t be sufficient for the volume of traffic for an estate of up to 110 homes.
But planning officer Jo Draper said when the plans were first proposed, in 2013, there was just one access road intended.
Mr Jones said the intention is Belle Etoile Drive will take 65 per cent of the estate traffic and Kingfisher Way 35 per cent.
A legal agreement will also require 35 per cent of homes are affordable, equal to 39 properties.
