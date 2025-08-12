Members of the Forest of Dean District Council and the Newent Cycling Group rode the 28 mile Newent Loop last Sunday, demonstrating that Active Travel can be done by all ages, not just the young.
Council Active Travel Champion Cllr Richard Burton said "Active Travel, walking and cycling, is amazingly beneficial, especially in our older years. It keeps you fit, healthy and mentally alert. Doctors say that being inactive is the cause of many illnesses, and if we all moved a bit more, the NHS would save billions and we'd all save lots of money on fuel.
“It was so good to see the Leader of the Council, Adrian Birch (front far left), do the ride on a shopping bike, and to have the support of the Newent Cycling Group. Many thanks to Steve Delacourt and the NCG for sharing the journey with us around this fabulous circuit."
Cllr Burton intends to make this an annual event, opening it up to the public so that everyone can experience the joys of the wonderful countryside around Newent by bike. The Newent Loop ride is on quiet roads, with plenty to see on the route including Kempley Church and Gadfield Elm Chapel.
Newent Cycling Group is a friendly local group which enjoys easy-paced rides around the country lanes of north Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Wednesday morning and weekend rides take place throughout the yea with a ride every Thursday evening during the summer months.
Anyone of a reasonable ability and fitness level who enjoys riding a bike, is welcome to join and there’sa chance to a try a ride before you join.
As well as organising rides the groups also campaigns for and promote cycling in the local area.
