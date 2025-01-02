A COUPLE in their 70s have denied charges in connection with the death of a self-employed Forest groundsman who became trapped under a quad bike while working in the garden of their £2.5m Wye Valley country house.
Former Ministry of Defence chief Nicholas Prest, 71, and his wife Anthea Prest, 70, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court following the death of Paul Marsden on Friday, April 24, 2020.
An inquest at Newport Coroners’ Court previously heard that the 47-year-old, from Saunders Green, Whitecroft, had fallen off the "all-terrain vehicle" he had been using to spray weeds at Pilstone House, near Whitebrook, and was later found trapped underneath by another worker
A post mortem subsequently revealed that he had died of asphyxia.
In a prosecution brought by the Health and Safety Executive, the Prests each denied two safety charges over the worker's death, regarding protective equipment and the safety of the quad bike.
Firstly, they are accused of failing to check that Mr Marsden and others "were exposed to risks arising from the failure to provide suitable and sufficient training, plant and personal protective equipment when using all-terrain vehicles”.
Secondly, it is claimed they failed to "take such measures as it was reasonable for you to take to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that plants provided for use, namely that an al-terrain vehicle, was safe and without risk to non-employees, namely Paul Marsden, for use on the premises”.
Mr Marsden’s father John and brother Gary watched the court hearing via video link after being given permission by Judge Eugene Egan.
The Prests, who are known locally for hosting charity garden parties for the likes of Ukraine and the NHS at Pilstone House, were bailed to face trial in October.