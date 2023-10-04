A pair of social care services have been found to be in need of improvement.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows two providers have been rated in Gloucestershire in September.
Bramble Home Care Limited – a community-based service – was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating on September 14. Its latest inspection was on July 10.
Another care provider, Ambleside, was also assessed as needing improvement, having last been inspected on June 7. The rating was published on September 30.
A 'requires improvement' rating means a service is not performing as well as it should, and will be given information by the CQC on how to improve.