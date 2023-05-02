Kestutis Lekunas, a 36-year-old man from Ross-on-Wye who has been found guilty of murdering his friend Nerijus Liukpetris last autumn has had his sentencing delayed.
Lekunas’ sentencing, which was initially scheduled for last week, has been deferred to May 4.
The tragic incident took place on Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye on October 2, following a disagreement between the two men. They had been attending a party at Lekunas’ house and stepped outside, where the argument escalated. An altercation ensued, during which Liukpetris assaulted Lekunas. In response, Lekunas went back inside the house, retrieved a knife, and fatally stabbed Liukpetris in the neck.
Detective Inspector Steve Cook, who led the investigation, expressed satisfaction with the outcome and offered condolences to Liukpetris’ family. He also emphasised the devastating consequences of knife crime, saying, “The use of knives is simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated.” He hopes that the case sends a strong message to those involved in knife crime that legal action will be taken.