West Mercia Police have dismissed Michael Darbyshire, a 57-year-old officer, following his conviction for rape and multiple counts of sexual assault. The former officer, who was sentenced to 14 years at Worcester Crown Court earlier this year, will never work in UK policing again.
Today, on Tuesday 15 August, an accelerated misconduct hearing concluded that Darbyshire's conviction resulted in grave violations of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, specifically concerning discreditable conduct, authority, respect, and courtesy. As a result, he was immediately removed from the force and will be placed on the College of Policing Barred List.
Chief Constable Pippa Mills expressed her strong sentiments on the matter, stating, “Michael Darbyshire is a dangerous individual responsible for heinous crimes, now serving a significant prison term. It's imperative that our local communities trust our commitment to eliminating individuals unfit for the police service. Today's hearing underscores our resolve to ensure such individuals never find a place in UK policing.”
She further praised the courage of Darbyshire's victims, acknowledging their resilience throughout the extensive criminal justice process and the subsequent misconduct proceedings.
One of Darbyshire's victims, who remains anonymous due to legal protections, voiced her perspective: “The majority of police officers are dedicated to protecting and serving the public. Their bravery, determination, and often unacknowledged hard work are commendable. It's crucial to remember that the actions of one individual shouldn't tarnish the reputation of entire police forces. I'm profoundly grateful to the supportive officers, particularly Inspector Donna Hutcherson and Neil McMillan from the police Professional Standards Department.”
It's worth noting that Michael Darbyshire's salary was halted immediately upon his conviction.