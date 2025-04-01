A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a Caldicot woman who failed to attend court on animal welfare charges.
In a prosecution brought by the RSPCA, the organisation alleges that Lynne Robertson of Shepherd’s Cottage, Caldicot, caused the unnecessary suffering of a protected animal, with one described as having an infected wound ridge between its shoulder blades on May 1, 2024.
Cwmbran Magistrates court was told that an email was submitted on Ms Robertson’s behalf claiming that she was suffering from ill-health and suggested the RSPCA had caused her undue stress prior to her court appearance.
However, James Harris, the lawyer for the RSPCA, disputed this and applied for a warrant to be issued.
Presiding Justice Joanne Smith said the bench agreed with Mr Harris, and did not accept the accused’s extenuating circumstances and issued the warrant for her arrest, without bail.