LOCALS are being invited to explore their creativity in the Forest and Wye Valley without breaking the bank with an offer of three art-themed events for less than £10.
The Canopy Creative Network has just launched its new initiative the West Dean 3:1 Creative Walk Project, which offers participation in one Creative Walk, one Artist Led Workshop and one Showcase Art Exhibition for a donation of just £8.
The project will be running through September and October with an Art Exhibition to follow.
There are four walks to choose from and four artist led workshops across September, October and November at various times to suit participants.
They will be led by Canopy member and local textile artist Sara Rickard.
Walk two will also be wheelchair accessible, as are all venues for the workshops.
A description of the initiative reads: “An extension of our usual Creative Walks in Nature, the concept is to find inspiration in nature during a friendly, artist led woodland walk with like minded others and then to develop ideas into a finished piece of art under the guidance of professional artists.
“Supported by West Dean Parish Council funding, the aim is to forge connections within the local community through nature and art, celebrating everyone achievements with a showcase art exhibition in Bream and Parkend for all to enjoy.
“All walks are inclusive, social and fun! The aim ultimately is for Canopy to develop a travelling exhibition about the Creative Walks which can be shown at different venues in 2024 – 5 around the Forest of Dean to celebrate and promote this work.
“Simply pop along to Canopy’s website for all the details and sign up now to take part!”
Two walks are offered from Parkend and two will start at the war Memorial in Bream.
Two workshops will be offered at Parkend and two will be at the West Dean Centre in Bream.
Participants need to sign up for one of the four walks offered and one of the workshops to take advantage of the offer.
Canopy is a not-for-profit organisation, so they only ask for a donation which will cover both opportunities.
The suggested donation is £8, but participants are encouraged to “pay what you feel it’s worth!", with the description adding: “We’ll happily accept more as we’re non profit!”.
Canopy’s artist-led walks are for people interested in being “active and creative, encouraging participation through written or spoken word, photography, visual notes, map making, story telling and drawing.”
The first walk in the series was on Thursday (September 14) in Parkend.
The artist led workshops will involve “working from the inspiration you discovered on your Creative Walk and developing it into a finished piece of art for display in our Art Exhibition.”
The workshops are set to begin in October.