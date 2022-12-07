RESCUE teams worked for hours in the bitter cold and snow on Sunday (December 11) to save a trapped pony that had fallen through a cattle grid.
After the snowfall hit earlier that morning, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) were called out to an address in Sleepy Hollow, Wigpool, near Mitcheldean, at around 12.20pm with a report that the pony had slipped on the snow and ice and had three of its legs caught in the cattle grid.
A spokesperson for GFRS said that due to the weather conditions, crews did “extremely well” to even get to the remote location where the incident occured.
GFRS’ specialist animal rescue team from Gloucester were assisted by the Cinderford and Coleford crews along with four vets from Ross-on-Wye to effect “a safe and successful rescue”.
The fire crews praised the “great work” of the owners who helped to keep it comfortable while they set up their equipment.
The teams were ultimately able to create enough space to release its legs and lift it to a place of safety.
The pony suffered leg injuries but by the time the crews left it was back on its feet, before being returned to its stable by the owners.
One of the vets was due to return to the site on Monday (December 12) to check on the pony.
The crews were at the site for around three-and-a-half hours to complete the rescue after they mobilised.
