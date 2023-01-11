A HUGE convoy of film trucks turned up in Lydney last week for the filming of a new TV series based on Arthurian legend.
Tens of trailers set up camp in the car park at Taurus Crafts last Monday evening (January 9), to provide a base for crews filming forthcoming historical fiction series ‘The Winter King’, which stars British actor Eddie Marsen.
A staff member confirmed the crews were filming at different locations around Lydney Park Estate.
The trucks remained at the site all week before filming wrapped on Friday (January 13).
The crews left Taurus on Saturday morning (January 14).
They said the weather, which was pretty unsettled particularly in midweek, had effected their choice of locations in which to film on the estate.
The series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy of novels ‘The Warlord Chronicles’, which are comprised of both Arthurian legend and historical fiction.
Described by the producers as “a revisionist take on the well-loved Arthurian legends”, the series follows Arthur Pendragon “as he evolves from outcast son to legendary warrior and leader.”
It is set in the 5th century, “long before Britain was united, in a land of warring factions and tribes when the world was brutal and lives were often fleeting.”
’Silent Witness’ and ‘Waking the Dead’ writer Ed Whitmore is adapting Bernard Cornwell’s novels along with Kate Brooke, while Otto Bathurst - whose family owns Lydney Park Estate - is lead director on the show.
Otto, son of Christopher and brother of Rupert, fourth Viscount Bledisloe, previously won a Bafta for his work on ‘Peaky Blinders’ and directed Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx in 2018 film ‘Robin Hood’.
Former ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.h.i.e.l.d’ actor Iain De Caestecker is starring as King Arthur, while Eddie Marsen - of movies like Martin Scorcese’s ‘Gangs of New York’, Guy Ritchie’s ’Sherlock Holmes’ and star of 2022 TV series ‘The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe’ - is playing Uther, High King of all Dumnonia.
It is being produced by British company Bad Wolf, which is owned by Sony Pictures Television.
Part of the filming for the show also took place across the Wye at Linex Quarry, between Chepstow and Tintern, in October last year.
Viewers won’t have long to wait to see the Forest and Wye Valley on the small screen, with the series set to premiere on ITV’s new streaming platform ITVX in the early part of 2023.