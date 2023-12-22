A CRICKET club are counting the cost after their pavilion was 'deliberately' set on fire on Thursday evening.
Monkswood Cricket Club near Usk have posted videos of the blaze and a photo of the damage at their Glascoed Lane ground, blaming it on arson and describing it as "devastating".
A spokesperson posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Unfortunately, we have to announce the devastating news that our pavilion was deliberately destroyed by a fire last night.
"If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious regarding this incident, please inform the police.
"The club are completely shocked that someone would want to do this.
"However, we will not be beaten by this and are determined that we will play cricket at the ground in 2024."
A later post with films of the blaze said: "A devastating last 24 hours for the club. Posting these videos/photos to give people an idea of the scale of the damage.
"Please RT and spread the word. Any information please come forward to the police or directly to the club.
"We would also like to place on record our sincerest thanks to the fire service and Gwent Police.
"We cannot go near the building at the moment so can’t start any immediate rebuilding work. We are overwhelmed with messages of support and will update further when appropriate."
Mark White of Cricket Wales replied: "Please RT to help spread the word. Any vehicles with dash cameras passing by @monkswoodcc around 17:00/18:30 last night? Did you see anyone hanging around? "
"We @CricketWales will do all we can to support the club to get them back playing for next season!"
Panteg CC, who have a joint second team with Monkswood added: "Awful news. Our recent partnership with Monkswood has been a success on and off the field, and we pledge our support to ensuring that cricket continues to be played at Monkswood."
A Gwent Police spokesperson added: "We received a report of a fire in a cricket pavilion in Monkswood, Monmouthshire, at around 6.55pm on Thursday.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management. No injuries were reported.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2300433575.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111."