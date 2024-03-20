A REGULAR bus service ran between Newent and the daffodil village of Kempley for the first time in 40 years – but for one weekend only.
The free shuttle bus took some 100 cars off the narrow roads around Kempley on the opening ‘daffodil weekend’ of the year.
Visitors are drawn by the amazing show of wild daffodils in the ‘Golden Triantgle’ of Kempley, Dymock and Oxenhall.
Oxenhall holds its daffodil weekend tomorrow and Sunday (March 23 and 24) and the following weekend the focus is on Dymock.
The Kempley event also featured ‘daffodil teas’ in Kempley Village Hall and a craft fair at St Edward’s Church.
Event spokesman Martin Brocklehurst said: “The minibus was an excellent way to bring traffic into the village for daffodil season.
“We had 220 passengers over the weekend which is close to removing 100 cars from the road.
“Because of the incredibly wet February we couldn’t use the field for parking and therefore the parking was extremely limited.
“It is the first time in over 40 years we have had a regular bus service from Newent to Kempley, albeit for one weekend.
The bus delivered people to the main daffodil spots along the route, so it called at Queen’s Wood, Shaw Common and people could get on and off the vehicle.
“It then called at Kempley Village Hall and St Edward’s Church where they could have the Kempley daffodil teas, go around the exhibition in St Edward’s Church and go on to St Mary’s Church which is the famous church with the ancient frescoes.
“It turned around at Stonehouse Farm and it operated on an hourly basis throughout the day on an hourly basis on Saturday and Sunday.
“It exceeded our expectations and we will be looking to repeat the exercise next year which is the 50th anniversary of the Kempley Daffodil Weekend.
“Jason the driver clearly enjoyed himself talking to people.
“We gave him a briefing in the morning and he was explaining where they could get off and what they could see.
“It worked really well and we got lots of nice feedback.”