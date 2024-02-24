Dan Simms set out from Caldicot Castle this morning (Saturday, February 24) on an epic walk to Amsterdam in memory of two friends whose lives were lost to suicide.
The 373-mile (600km) walk aims to raise financial support for the families of his friends Tom Pettyjohns and Rory Baxter, the men’s suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club and providingz one-to-one support for local men who are struggling.
Tom was Dan’s best friend through childhood and Rory was a friend from the gym.
Dan said: “After suffering myself for years with multiple personal problems, losing my childhood best mate Tom, fellow gym member Rory, and having family members and friends suffering, I decided it’s time to step up.
“I want to raise awareness through this walk about how fragile men’s mental health can be: how important it is to speak up, to seek support, and for men to help each other.
“There are so many men out there who are suffering and confused and in pain. Frustrated, lonely. They may not even know why they aren’t happy, but it’s eating away at them.
“My advice would be to speak to strong people who understand and care about you. Talk about the things you’re going through, the feelings that you may not understand, so you can get a better understanding of your feelings and how to work through them.”
Dan’s family was at Caldicot Castle to see him and he was joined by supporters on motorbikes,
Today, Dan was headed across the Severn Bridge on 34.5-mile (55km) walk to Corsham in Wiltshire. He was expecting to be on the road for 13 hours.
He said: “The first night stay fell through, so I’ll keep going all the way to Corsham, where I definitely have a place to stay.
“It’s going to be a huge start, but it gives me leeway for a short walk or a day of rest on the Sunday if I need it.”
In the run-up to start, Dan has been balancing work, training, family life and moving house and little sleep – although he did have a nine-day from training to ensure he was fresh for the start.
From Corsham, Dan will head to Harwich in Essex for the ferry to Hook of Holland.
By that time he will have completed 201 miles with a total climb of 16,667 feet.
Online strength and fitness coach Dan will do 300 press-ups on the ferry, along with 700 at other stages of the walk.
He expects the walk to take two weeks to complete.
The figures around suicide are stark – of 339 people in Wales who took their own lives in 2022, 254 (75 per cent) were male. Suicide is the main cause of death in young people under the age of 30, and men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women.
The charity Dan is supporting, Andy’s Man Club offers free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online, aiming to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, and to help men through the power of conversation.
It’s a group where men don’t have to battle to be heard or listened to, but where they can join the fight to reduce the rate of suicide in men.
“After my big walk, I’ll be transferring a portion of the funds raised to this wonderful charity.
“My aim is to put a smile back on the faces of people who are struggling. I want to help people out, and let them know that there’s a different way to battle through the tough times.
“Too many people have thoughts trapped inside them, and some don’t make it past those thoughts.
“I want to promote men’s mental health: men being strong, but men coming together and talking about issues together, becoming stronger together, and understanding more about each other, together.
“I know that there’s help available. Because I’ve been lucky enough to make it, I want to help as many as I can to find a way through those trapped thoughts. If I can be that beacon of strength, that’s what I’ll do.
“I want to prevent as many people as I can from taking that ultimate step.”