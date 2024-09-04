NEW DATA has revealed the most “sleep deprived areas” of the South West, with Forest residents losing 20.80 years of good health lost per 100,000 people.
Bedroom furnishings experts Bed Kingdom gathered data on the number of good years of health lost due to highly disturbed sleep from road, rail and aircraft noise pollution per 100,000 people. These years are known as Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs).
The data was sourced from a peer-reviewed scientific article published in 2023, which used data from the 2018 regional strategic noise mapping in England.
Overall, The Forest of Dean ranked 25th in the South West, losing little sleep from noise pollution when compared with other areas.
The data found South Gloucestershire as the second most sleep deprived area in the South West, losing 86.30 years of good health lost per 100,000 people.
Ashley Hainsworth from Bed Kingdom said: “The number of healthy years lost due to sleep disturbances caused by transportation noise serves as a powerful indicator of the harm that excessive noise inflicts on our well-being. Consistent exposure to noise, especially at night, can significantly impair sleep quality, leading to a range of health issues, including stress, fatigue, and decreased cognitive function.
“The ranking emphasises the importance of considering the health impacts of noise in decision-making for new transportation initiatives and urban planning. To protect our well-being, it's crucial to adopt measures such as enhanced acoustic design for residential areas, quieter road surfaces, less noisy vehicles, and more carefully planned flight paths to reduce noise exposure.”
Sedgemoor took the crown with 93.80 years of good health lost per 100,000 people. Sedgemoor's residents are significantly impacted by noise from the M5 motorway, which runs through the district, and the nearby Bristol to Exeter railway line.
Gloucester found itself fifth on the list with 80.85 years lost. Gloucester is also affected by noise from the M5 motorway and the A40 road. The Gloucester railway station, situated on the Birmingham to Bristol line, adds to the noise pollution, especially during peak hours.