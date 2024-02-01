His legacy was the ABVCRG, the Angus Buchanan VC Recreation Ground, which has provided recreational facilities for the Coleford area for 100 years. Clive has meticulously recorded the history and the management governance of the ground over the last century. He has forensically analysed the development of the area, its importance as an amenity to the town, the many Coleford and Forest organisations that have benefited from it, and the difficulties that it has faced and overcome.