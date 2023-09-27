The official path from Brockweir is up to St Briavels, a climb of 800 feet, but after the earlier climbs that day to Wintours Leap and the Devils Pulpit overlooking Tintern we decided to take a gentler route, along the River Wye between the two ancient weirs at Brockweir and Bigsweir, and, just by Hudnalls, passing another weir, the Coed Ithel weir, which was once part of the estate of Tintern Abbey.