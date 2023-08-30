It’s strange that this group of poets seem to have had no connection with a parallel colony of poets who co-existed with them in Gloucestershire at that time. This literary coterie flourished to the north of the Forest area, and became known as ‘The Dymock Poets’. These poets wrote a lot about Dymock, but their allegiance was rather to Herefordshire than to Gloucestershire, and their poetic references are to the rural areas of Ledbury and the Malvern Hills.