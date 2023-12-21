MONMOUTH residents love putting on a show, and they’ve certainly gone to town with their festive outdoor decorations, lighting up the night sky.
From Santas to penguins, angels to glowing trees, reindeer to penguins, householders’ festive displays have dazzled once again.
Flashing lights and changing colurs have lightend the gloom of winter and given all passers-by reasons to be cheerful.
So here we show you some of those displays we’ve spotted on our travels around town to give you all a 3
warm cosy glow, and hope all our readers had a merry Christmas while wishing you a happy New Year.