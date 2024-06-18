The Lydney Town Hall and the Larruperz Centre have been transformed into somewhere much more sinister as Dean Theatre Company takes up residence for its latest show.
The venues will become The Barnsley Inn, the setting for the murder mystery play Murder Inn which runs for three performances in both Lydney and Ross, o
The play is rarely performed in the UK and the Dean Theatre Company is hoping it will bring a freshness to the genre of murder mysteries.
A spokeswoman for the group said: “We've immensely enjoyed creating the look of “The Barnsley Inn” in Yorkshire and the atmosphere of the early 1950s with this witty fast paced murder mystery and the cast of 12 colourful characters.
“This production has been a learning curve for both the cast and the production team as this is their first murder mystery play.
“They have risen to the challenges and produced this wonderful play for your enjoyment.
“Murder Inn has come at a very exciting time for The Dean Theatre Company.
“Formed in 2019, this month marks our fiftth anniversary.
“We have come a long way in their our existence having produced three pantomimes, Robin Hood, Treasure Island, for which we received a NODA (National Operatic and Drama Association) Achievement Award and earlier this year the immensely popular Sleeping Beauty.
“We have also tackled a comedy play, Hi De Hi and now Murder Inn is our first murder mystery play
“This year also sees us performing two shows in one year, which is also quite an achievement for our young, growing company.”
The show features James Denning as Jake Talbot, Louise Toft as Martha Talbot, Tor Obermeister as Agnes Tate, Megan Tompkins as Carolyn Pickett, Tilly Hampton as Ellen Halsey, Leanne Allport, Andrea Morgan as Patricia Simpson and Benji Dryden as Todd Currier.
There are evening performances at Lydney Town Hall on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at 7pm with a matinee show at 2pm on the Saturday.
It will then be moving on to the The Larruperz Centre, Ross on Wye on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 at the same times.
Doors open 45 minutes before each show. Tickets are available online from www.thedeantheatrecompany.com from £9.50.