The A-frame board which struck Mrs Carter was on wheels and not tethered to anything, as the pier said tethering it went against council rules. Annabell Hall, environmental health officer at North Somerset Council which investigated the incident, told the inquest it appeared to be “quite a subjective decision” whether Grand Pier staff put the boards out or thought it was too windy. The inquest heard that on the day of the incident, wind speeds in the area were as high as 39mph, which as a rule of thumb could be called “gale force.”