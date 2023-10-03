Debbie Zsigo and her team of wonderful staff are really bucking the trend and are celebrating this weekend.
During this time she has won a raft of awards including Best Free House in the UK, Best Real Ale Inn and Best Food Pub for Wales with The Morning Advertiser Trade Press. South Wales Argus Best Food Pub, Gwent Camara Countryside Inn and many more over the years.
Notably Debbie was invited to Highgrove by our king Charles as part of his ‘Pub is the Hub’ campaign when he was the Prince of Wales – an absolutely delightful day.
This weekend Debbie and her team are celebrating the opening of their new extension. This new space gives them the ability to feed 60 plus covers in their new dinning area.
They will be able to cater for small weddings and private functions, the room can be totally self-contained with its own bar and separate entrance, or can be used as part of the existing Inn.
Debbie will be offering High Tea on a daily basis between 2 ~& 5 pm (except Sundays) booking is essential. Debbie has plenty of events already planned for the new room which can all be found on their website www.lioninn.co.uk . Food is served daily between 12pm and 9.30pm except on Sundays when service is between 12pm and 8pm.
This popular little Inn is not so little anymore but has not lost any of its old world charm and cosiness. Currently number one Trip Advisor and boasting 4.8 out of 5 on Google The Lion have consistently kept their standards high.
David Davies – Secretary of state for Wales opened the new room – David Said “……” David was joined by local councillors Richard John and Jayne McKenna who were very helpful to Debbie during the planning process. Also celebrating with Debbie is Jon Hallam Chair of Gwent CAMRA association as The Lion Inn has been crowned Gwent Countryside Inn for the second year on the trot.
It was lovely to see head builder Mr Richard Assirati along with many other trades people and locals from the village whom Debbie invited to join in the celebrations. Richard said” He really enjoyed working alongside Debbie and her staff and is delighted to put his name to such a wonderful building”.
Possibly the longest serving landlord in the Wye Valley, Debbie has proven over and over that The Lion really is King of all the pubs. Well Done to Debbie & Team Lion.