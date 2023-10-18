MOTORISTS travelling from the Forest to Gloucester tomorrow (Thursday, October 129) are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys due to police escorting an 'abnormal load' on the A40.
Gloucestershire Police say four modular units will be escorted from Mitcheldean to the M5 junction on the Golden Valley near Cheltenham.
A statement says: "The escort will leave Vantage Point Business Park in Mitcheldean at 10am before travelling along the A4136 and joining the A40 at Huntley.
"The load will continue along the A40 joining the M5 at junction 11 before continuing its journey southbound to Torbay.
"Due to the size of the load and speed at which it will travel, motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or find alternative routes.
"Officers would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause."