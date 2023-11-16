DESIGNS for a new park in the heart of Chepstow have been unveiled by volunteer group, Friends of the Dell Park Chepstow (FDPC).
The designs, which take account of community feedback, have been developed by The Landmark Practice – a Bristol-based environmental consultancy.
Chepstow Town Council have backed the project, providing £100,000 towards the re-development. The group hope to match this contribution with Lottery funding to implement phase one of the project.
Subject to planning, phase one would see landscaping work undertaken to create a modern and more natural play environment, complementing the historic port wall that runs alongside the park. New accessible play equipment would be installed for children under six and aged seven to 12, including:
a bespoke wooden boat; nest swing and toddler swings, an accessible roundabout, play boulders and a balance trail.
Plans have also been developed for the creation of a castle-themed slide running down the Dell’s embankment. This would be installed as part of a later phase of the development and subject to securing additional funding.
Vicky Burston-Yates, Chair of FDPC, said: “The regeneration of this historic public space has been a long time in the making and we are now very close to realising our dream of a destination park for the people of Chepstow. We’d like to thank Chepstow Town Council, CADW and Monmouthshire County Council for their ongoing support.”
Cllr Margaret Griffiths, Chepstow Town Mayor, said: “Chepstow Town Council is delighted to be able to support this community initiated project and believes that it will be an important addition to residents of the town as well as visitors.”
You can follow progress of the park’s development on the Friends of the Dell Park Facebook page @friendsofthedellpark.