Mayor Cllr Ed O’Driscoll commented: “I am delighted to see Ross-on-Wye’s first digital tourist information points finally in place. We’re leading the way in Herefordshire developing vitally important tourism infrastructure. Maximising tourism is key to the survival of market towns so the visitor experience is critical. We need to make as much information available as we can to ensure our businesses and retailers have the exposure they need. They must be successful if our town is going to thrive.