DON’T Go Breaking My Heart star Kiki Dee is set to perform next month at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre this Saturday (October 7) as part of an acoustic duo.
Kiki, who duetted with Elton John on the smash 70s hit, will be joined by guitarist, composer and producer Carmelo Luggeri as part of their “Long Ride Home Tour”.
Her long musical career has taken in London in the swinging 60s, a Motown contract, a run on the West End, and an appearance at Live Aid alongside her famous chart-topping duet.
For almost two decades, Kiki and Carmelo have been touring their acoustic live show across the United Kingdom and Europe.
Performing in this stripped back fashion allows each of their exceptional talents to “shine through and create a wonderful and warm sense of intimacy for the audience”.
Next year will be Kiki’s 60th year in the music industry, where she is recognised as one of the UK’s finest and most revered female vocalists.
The duo’s critically acclaimed 2013 album A Place Where I Can Go featured 11 tracks, including the haunting duet Horses with Fairground Attraction chart topper Eddi Reader.
Their new studio album, also named The Long Ride Home has been made with rave reviews from the UK press.
This album of ‘haunting, emotional, and stunning songs’ will please their army of friends and fans.
Kiki and Carmelo take to the Borough Theatre stage at 7.30pm on Saturday for an acoustic journey of stories and song which include unique covers of songs by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra, and of course Kiki’s own hits Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, I Got The Music In Me, Loving & Free and Amoureuse.
Tickets are priced at £25 and are available from the theatre’s box office, by calling 01873 850 805 and the website.
For more information on the venue’s latest shows visit the theatre’s website: https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/