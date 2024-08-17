POLICE have arrested a Newent driver after a teenage cyclist died following a collision in Gloucester last weekend.
Gloucestershire Police said they responded to reports of a collision between a Volkswagen Golf car and a cyclist in Castlemeads Way shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday, August 10.
"Despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services, the cyclist, an 18-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed," the force said.
"A 23 year-old man from Newent was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving...
"Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police or who has dashcam footage of what happened.
"Information can be provided online by completing the following form and quoting incident 442 of 10 August: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/"
A road closure was put into place while emergency services remained at the scene."