A DRIVER was more than four times the legal drink-drive limit when he was stopped by Gwent Police officers in Chepstow behind the wheel of a Lexus RX300 SUV.
Michael Winter-Price, aged 42, of Woolpitch Wood, Bayfield in Chepstow, was breathalysed after being spoken to by police in Castle Wood on November 3, 2023, Newport magistrates were told.
In court, he admitted drink-driving with 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, compared to the legal limit in England and Wales of 35 microgrammes.
Winter-Price was banned from driving for a total of three years and ordered to pay a £1,173 fine, a £469 surcharge and £85 costs, totalling £1,627 in court penalties.