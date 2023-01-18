THE first snow of the year brought treacherous driving conditions on rural lanes today.
Temperatures dropped to -7.7°C in Monmouthshire on Tuesday night, and another yellow warning of icy conditions covering all of Gwent except Chepstow and Caldicot was issued at 12 noon today (Wednesday, January 18) until noon tomorrow (Thursday), with sub-zero temperatues forecast again tonight.
Traffic Wales South posted: “With snow and icy conditions across the network, driving conditions have changed and you must adapt your driving accordingly!”
Drivers should slow down, keep their distance from other vehicles, allow extra time for their journey, and consider delaying their journey until conditions improved.
The Met Office said some roads and railways could be affected with longer journey times and warned of potential injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
People were alerted to look out for icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
For more information on how to best prepare for the cold weather, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice