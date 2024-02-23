POLICE seized drugs with a street value of thousands of pounds, a weapon and cash when they arrested two people at a Wyedean beauty spot.
Officers served warrants at the View-Point, Hope Mansell, between Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth - the hamlet at the centre of a recent award-winning film documentary about changing rural life – after concerns were raised by locals.
Hope Mansell Parish Council’s provisional minutes of their January 9 meeting reports of “a discussion about after-dark use of the View-Point lay-by.”
The minute adds: “Has been raised with police and assurances received that it will be added to their patrol plan.”
And in a message to residents this week, Police Sergeant Alice Bennett of West Mercia Police said: “Police carried out a number of warrants on Thursday, February 21, following suspicious activity reported in the Hope Mansell View-Point area.
“Following the execution of the warrant, thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized, along with cash and a weapon.
“Arrests were made, and defendants charged and remanded to court. One defendant has been remanded to prison and the other is on court bail.
“A big thank you to the community for your support and assistance! You have helped us deal with drug crime and the associated anti-social behaviour that goes with it.
“The public are our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents what is going on in a neighbourhood or community.“
“If you suspect someone is dealing drugs or involved in drug crime, you can pass on information via the ‘Tell Us About’ section of our website: www.westmercia.police.uk or you can phone 101. Always dial 999 if you or your property is at risk or a crime is in progress.
“If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
“If you ever feel at risk, or a crime is in progress, please always dial 999.
“It is only by the police and the public working together that we can prevent and detect crime.”