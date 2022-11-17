Drybrook man died after fall in hospital, inquest hears
A 74-year-old Drybrook man suffered a fatal fall at a Cheltenham Hospital just hours after he had been admitted, an inquest heard last week.
John Mullinger, of Hillside Road, Drybrook, who suffered from memory problems and a paranoid personality disorder, was admitted to Charlton Lane Hospital on February 9 this year but had a fall in the early hours of the following morning, a Gloucester inquest was told.
He was taken to Cheltenham General Hospital for treatment to a head injury but died on February 17.
The assistant Gloucestershire Coroner, Roland Wooderson, said that a post mortem found Mr Mullinger had died from traumatic intercranial haematoma against a background of dementia and paranoid personality disorder.
He recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
Mr Mullinger’s wife, Charlie, stated that she visited him on February 12 after his admission to Cheltenham General and was told of his death five days later by hospital staff.
Consultant psychiatrist Martin Ansell said Mr Mullinger had been referred to Charlton Lane by the local mental health team as he had a history of memory problems and personality change.
“He was 74 and had been suffering from dementia for eight years,” the doctor stated.
“This was aggravated by psychiatric problems and aggression.
“He was admitted to hospital on February 9 2022 and in the small hours of February 10 he appears to have had a fall in his bedroom and sustained a head injury.
“His condition deteriorated on February 11 and he was admitted to the general hospital by urgent transfer.
‘‘On February 12 a CT head scan showed a large cranial haematoma.
“He died five days later.”
