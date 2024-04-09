A PERSON who illegally dumped a large, freezer-like item at Newent recycling centre was fined £400.
A member of the public saw it happen and informed the Forest Council who traced the culprit and issued a fix penalty notice.
The witness agreed to make a statement to help the investigation carried out by council officials.
A council spokesman said: “We managed to trace the individual responsible and have issued a Fixed Penalty Notice of £400 reduced to £200 as it was paid within 10 days.
“If you have a large item to dispose of which you are unable to take to the local Household Recycling Centre you can book a bulky waste collection and our team will come and collect it for you. Don't dump it illegally.”
“The cost is £30 for up to three items, or £60 for between four and six items. Once payment has been taken we are unable to offer a refund if you decide to cancel the collection at a later date.
“Collections are from 7.30am and you will need to leave the items where they can be easily accessed, for example, where you normally leave your bins. We cannot help with moving them from your house.”
More details can be found on the council’s website at www.fdean.gov.uk/bulkywaste