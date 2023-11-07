TWO men are to stand trial in February next year accused of stabbing of a man during an incident in Berry Hill in August.
Nicholas Hughes, a man in his 20s, was allegedly stabbed on Wednesday, August 9 near The Gamekeepers Inn in Hillcrest Road in Berry Hill nr Coleford at around 4.20pm.
Mr Hughes was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he was treated for serious injuries.
Both George Gadsby, 25 and of no fixed address, and Leigh Papps, 34, of Greenfield Road, Joy’s Green, Lydbrook, were arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.
However the Crown Prosecution Service has since withdrawn the attempted murder charge, and on Friday (November 3) both men denied an alternative charge of maliciously wounding Mr Hughes with intent to cause GBH on August 9, 2023.
Both men were remanded in custody until their trial, estimated to last six days, begins on February 5, 2024.
The incident back in August shook the local community, with residents reporting seeing armed officers and a police helicopter circling in the area while Hillcrest Road was closed off, with scene guards stationed at each end.
Aside from Gadsby and Papps, two other people were arrested in connection with the incident, but were later released.
It was the second stabbing to occur in the Coleford area this summer, following the fatal stabbing of 20 year-old Luke Wasley in the town centre in June.