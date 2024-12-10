The church and the heritage that is at risk

St Tewdric church is over 700 years old – it is mostly 13th century, although the tower was finished in 1432.

Some of the arches in the church may have come from Tintern Abbey – founded in 1131 by Cistercian monks next to the River Wye and now a roofless splendour nearly 500 years since its tragic fall from grace.

Behind the altar, you will find a beautifully carved Reredos, depicting St Tewdric and also Bishop Morgan – who translated the Bible into Welsh. This was carved locally.

There are two fonts inside the church; a much larger Victorian font installed in the 1880s. The smaller one dates back to 1705, but is based on a much older style.