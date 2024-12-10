The bell tower at St Tewdric church in Mathern, Monmouthshire, facing problems. The stone is breaking down and water is coming into the building – putting the important heritage inside this Grade I Listed church at risk.
The church is home to a brilliant bellringing group. The tower holds six bells, and all have their own messages engraved on them and which date back to 1765. These include: “Come let us ring for God and King”, “Prosperity to this Parish” and “Peace and good neighbourhood”. Climbing 89 irregular steps will take you to the top of this historic belltower.
The church is an architectural landmark – but is also used regularly for community events, including history tours, wildlife spotting, concerts and organ recitals. It’s also used as a space to rest for walkers undertaking the Wales Coastal Path.
The tower sees the worst of the UK weather. And as the climate crisis continues, the 13th century church faces heavier rainfall and harsher winds. All of this is weathering and damaging the stonework. It urgently needs repairs so that the church can continue to be a safe and welcoming space – and so that the bells can continue to ring out.
Thankfully, help is on hand to protect this much-loved building. The church is to share in a £871,696 urgent funding payout from the National Churches Trust.
On the recommendation of the National Churches Trust, the church will receive a £30,000 grant from the Jane Hodge Foundation, a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation, and a £5,000 grant from the Headley Trust.
The urgent repairs to the tower will ensure it will be repaired and kept in good shape for future generations – including historians, church goes, bellringers and walkers alike.
Once it is restored St Tewdric has exciting plans to connect more with the local nursery and the Girl Guiding group to give them tours and encouraging them to use the space.
Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support St Tewdric church to enable them to carry out urgent repairs to their beautiful building. Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.”
“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”
Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: "While churches are primarily places of worship, they also serve as vital community landmarks. We are delighted to continue our partnership with the National Churches Trust to ensure these cherished buildings and conserved and restored for future generations to experience and enjoy."
Gareth Simpson, Wales-Cymru Support Officer for the National Churches Trust, said: "Once the repairs have taken place, the church will be an even more welcoming space for the community to enjoy. We look forward to continuing to support St Tewdric – and other churches and chapels across Wales/Cymru – to help keep them open and in good repair.”
The church and the heritage that is at risk
St Tewdric church is over 700 years old – it is mostly 13th century, although the tower was finished in 1432.
Some of the arches in the church may have come from Tintern Abbey – founded in 1131 by Cistercian monks next to the River Wye and now a roofless splendour nearly 500 years since its tragic fall from grace.
Behind the altar, you will find a beautifully carved Reredos, depicting St Tewdric and also Bishop Morgan – who translated the Bible into Welsh. This was carved locally.
There are two fonts inside the church; a much larger Victorian font installed in the 1880s. The smaller one dates back to 1705, but is based on a much older style.
Revd Zoe Pimentel, Incumbent at St Tewdric Church, said: "We are delighted to be awarded grants from the National Churches Trust. Not only does this greatly aid and support our ongoing fundraising efforts, but these funds will secure the tower's future for the next 100 years.”
“Our tower was originally built in the 1400s and is a precious part of our local history. We currently have a wonderful group of bell ringers, but once the tower has been made secure, we hope to invite the community and our local children to explore the wonder of this unusual and special skill – as well as enjoy the fantastic views from the top of the tower!”
“Our church is much loved by our village, and we are so pleased that these grants will enable us to keep it open and available for the local community for years to come."
How the grant will help the church
The stonework to all sides of the West Tower – the belltower – will be assessed, so the church can retain as much of the original fabric as possible. Repairs will then be undertaken, which will include repointing the joints in between the stonework.
Significant help for churches
Some 53 churches across the UK will stay open and in good repair thanks to £871,696 – over ¾ of a million pounds – of funding awarded and recommended by the National Churches Trust in this latest round of grants.
In 2023, the National Churches Trust made over 180 grant awards to churches throughout the UK, with funding totalling more than £2 million. This has helped to save over 70,000 years of precious heritage.
The National Churches Trust helps churches through our extensive grants programme. Grants are available for churches of any Christian denomination that are open for regular worship to fund urgent repairs, maintenance, installing toilets or kitchens and feasibility studies to develop projects. Full details are at: nationalchurchestrust.org/grants