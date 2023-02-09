Bridstow CofE Primary school in Ross-on-Wye have been celebrating recently after another “Good” Ofsted inspection.
Inspectors commented: “This is a welcoming and caring school. Parents say that staff are very nurturing towards the children and that children love going to school.”
Dan Brearey, executive headteacher commented: “It is incredibly pleasing to see our wonderful small school continue to be judged as a ‘Good’ school. Our whole community work hard to provide an excellent education for all of our learners and this inspection really recognised the effective work we do in achieving this. Inspectors identified some pertinent targets for us to continue to work upon and we feel extremely confident that we can address these minor development points before the end of the school year.”
Mr Brearey went on to highlight how impressed he was with the responses received from parents about their views of the school: “Our parent and carer community overwhelmed us with their positive responses. Inspectors commented that they rarely experienced such supportive comments to their questionnaires and that this was to be praised. Similarly, our children spoke highly of the school and what adults in the school do for them. We are incredibly proud.”
Bridstow still have a few spaces available for September 2023 and welcome parents to get in touch on 01989 562623 or via [email protected] for a personal tour.