Pupils from Huntley C of E Primary School took part in this year’s Great Big School Clean campaign.
A team of 25 pupils from Huntley’s new Eco Committee and their School Council, supported by Forest of Dean District Council’s street wardens, took part in a walkabout around the village, collecting up litter along the way.
The Great Big School Clean is Keep Britain Tidy’s flagship event, which encourages school-aged children across the UK to clear up litter in their local communities, benefit the environment, protect wildlife and provide cleaner, tidier streets. This campaign is specifically aimed at young people and is the sister-campaign to the national Great British Spring Clean.
Before heading out on their litter pick, pupils from Years 3 to 6 had an assembly to learn about litter problems and shared their thoughts. The students, who have a strong awareness of environmental issues, were excited to take part in the initiative and make a difference in their community.
The Great Big School Clean and the Great British Spring Clean are running concurrently until April 2. Schools interested in booking a free assembly and litter pick with the Council’s street warden team can email them at: [email protected] Meanwhile, residents or community groups can contact the Forest of Dean District Council to borrow litter picking kit, book a collection of bags, or request litter stickers to put on their own sacks.