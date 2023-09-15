The start of the academic year is always exciting, and this year has been no different. On 1st September we formally joined the Heart of Mercia Multi-Academy Trust. This is a huge benefit to us as a school and allows us to work with a wider family of outstanding providers. We have welcomed 15 new staff into the John Kyrle High School family and it has been lovely to see them settle in. Crucially, we have also welcomed our new Year 7 cohort as well and welcoming those coming into our fantastic Sixth Form.