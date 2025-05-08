HARTPURY College’s netball team have won the ‘quad’ for a second year running, following a successful National Cup final victory against Barking Abbey on May 1.
The title is added to this year’s National Premiership League, National Schools Finals, and National College Championship wins.
The decorated side was led by A-levels student Jess Hollingberry, which included Neve Marsden, Lois Saunders-Cook, Lottie Lewis, Lily Rutland, Maddy Sims, Eva Whitmore, Imogen Baxter, Awen Davies, Ella Bloomfield-Bowmaker, Millie White, and Amelie McCormack.
Holly Duerden, Netball Academy Manager at Hartpury University and College said: “We knew coming into this fixture against Barking Abbey that it would be a tough challenge, having already faced them three times this season.
“It was a tightly contested game throughout, but through some smart decision-making and tactical adjustments, we managed to edge ahead and secure the win. The girls have put in an incredible amount of work this year, and to come away as double quad winners is the perfect reward – a fantastic way to send off our second-year students. We’ll take the time to celebrate and enjoy a well-earned rest, but we’re fully aware that the challenge only grows from here. Preparations for pre-season start now.”
Hartpury secured their place in the final of the knockout competition by defeating Hartlepool at home in the semi-final earlier in the season.
The college said performing the ‘quad’ last year has seemingly brought about an influx of high-quality student players who were keen to join the programme for 2025 and beyond.
Students in the Netball Academy learn from experienced coaches who hold qualifications at both national and international levels, whilst also participating in the UK Netball Super League. Coaches guide students to train and compete while they study.