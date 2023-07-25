In a vibrant celebration of individuality and diversity, John Kyrle High School’s Pride Club successfully hosted its annual Pride Fest 2023, illuminating the school’s commitment to inclusivity and acceptance.
The day commenced with an insightful PowerPoint presentation showcasing prominent LGBTQ+ figures across various disciplines, sparking robust discussions among students. From the pioneering work of mathematician Alan Turing to the vocal advocacy of entertainers like Miley Cyrus, Sir Ian McKellen, and rugby player Gareth Thomas, each person’s significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ community were highlighted.
The school, emphasising its stand against any form of discrimination, reminded its students that homophobia, transphobia, and intolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community are hate crimes under UK law. In line with this, the words of Sir Ian McKellen echoed through the classrooms, inspiring students and staff to be open about their relationships and to embrace love in its myriad forms.
The lively festivities saw students and staff trading their standard school polo shirts for brightly coloured tees. The bake sale attracted a rainbow queue of eager attendees, while the hall resonated with the upbeat melodies of karaoke tunes. The revelry kicked up a notch post-school hours, as the PRIDE Fest ignited the dance floor with disco lights, music, and a range of exciting activities.
A special thanks was extended to Mrs Markey, a parent who generously donated her face painting skills to the event, ensuring a ceaseless flurry of colour and excitement.
The Pride Fest 2023, thanks to generous donations via ParentPay, raised an incredible £240.