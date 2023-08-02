Mitcheldean Early Learners pre-school has recently been awarded an "outstanding" rating in all areas by Ofsted, prompting elation among staff, children, and the management team. This notable accomplishment highlights the commitment and hard work of all involved, with an Ofsted inspector noting, "The manager and staff team create an inspiring learning environment. They use every area of the building and outdoors to their full potential. Every child receives excellent support from staff. Key persons work in close partnership with parents to tailor planned activities and build on what children know and can do.”
Continually striving to enhance their educational setting, Early Learners are in the process of developing a new Forest Fun area on land adjacent to the pre-school. Set to open after the summer holidays, this innovative space is designed to provide a host of new learning experiences from September onwards.
Early Learners offers spaces for children aged between 2 and 5 years and welcomes government nursery grant funding for 2, 3, and 4 year olds, which can be split between two different settings if necessary. For further details or to arrange a visit to explore the stimulating play-based learning environment on offer, contact Mitcheldean Early Learners on 0780477370 or email [email protected].