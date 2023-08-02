Mitcheldean Early Learners pre-school has recently been awarded an "outstanding" rating in all areas by Ofsted, prompting elation among staff, children, and the management team. This notable accomplishment highlights the commitment and hard work of all involved, with an Ofsted inspector noting, "The manager and staff team create an inspiring learning environment. They use every area of the building and outdoors to their full potential. Every child receives excellent support from staff. Key persons work in close partnership with parents to tailor planned activities and build on what children know and can do.”