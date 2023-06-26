Chair of Governors, Paul Deneen OBE, JP, DL stated, “The Ofsted process is very rigorous and the bar has been raised significantly, making the outcome of the inspection even more impressive. On behalf of the governors, I would like to thank and congratulate our Headteacher, Louise George, for her inspirational leadership, our staff team for their dedication, commitment and hard work, the parents and carers for their overwhelming support of the work of the school and our magnificent pupils who are such wonderful ambassadors of Walford Nursery and Primary School. I am also most grateful for the superb support from all of the governors and greatly value and appreciate the incredible support from the local community and beyond.”