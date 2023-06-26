Ofsted, the independent body responsible for inspecting and regulating educational institutions in England, has commended Walford Nursery and Primary School for its remarkable progress and dedication to providing high-quality education.
According to the inspection held on 4th and 5th May 2023, there is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could now be judged outstanding if a graded inspection was carried out now.
The school’s staff, under the leadership of Headteacher, Louise George, have worked tirelessly to create an engaging learning environment that fosters the development and growth of every pupil. The school was praised for its commitment to inclusive education, personalised learning and strong pastoral support.
Ofsted recognised the effective implementation of a broad, balanced and ambitious curriculum, which caters for the needs and interests of all children. The report also highlighted the impressive levels of pupil engagement, excellent behaviour, and the overall positive attitude towards learning observed among the children. What is particularly notable in the inspection report is the fact that there are no areas for improvement identified.
Headteacher, Louise George, expressed her delight at the acknowledgement from Ofsted, stating, “We are immensely proud of our school. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion of governors and the staff team, hardworking pupils, and highly supportive parents and carers. Together, we have created a safe learning environment with a unique combination of warmth and support, mixed with rigour, robustness and high expectations for all. It is incredibly gratifying to see the progress we have made as a school being acknowledged by Ofsted. We are determined to continue our journey towards excellence and provide our children with the best possible education.”
The highly positive report has instilled a sense of pride and excitement throughout the school community. Parents and carers have praised the school for its nurturing environment and noticeable improvements in their children’s educational achievements and overall well-being.
Chair of Governors, Paul Deneen OBE, JP, DL stated, “The Ofsted process is very rigorous and the bar has been raised significantly, making the outcome of the inspection even more impressive. On behalf of the governors, I would like to thank and congratulate our Headteacher, Louise George, for her inspirational leadership, our staff team for their dedication, commitment and hard work, the parents and carers for their overwhelming support of the work of the school and our magnificent pupils who are such wonderful ambassadors of Walford Nursery and Primary School. I am also most grateful for the superb support from all of the governors and greatly value and appreciate the incredible support from the local community and beyond.”
Looking ahead, the whole school community is determined to build upon its successes and continue striving for excellence. Governors, senior leaders, the staff team, pupils, parents and carers are united in their commitment to maintaining the exceptional standards of education.