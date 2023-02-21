Thursday afternoon (February 16) saw the annual Ross Cluster Primary Schools take part in the Years 5 and 6 Tag Rugby Festival, kindly hosted at Ross Rugby Club.
Holly Stringer, Holly Smith, Cerys Williams, Lily McClean and Sofija Agintaite of Year 10 were the John Kyrle High School sports leaders for the afternoon officiating the games, and making the calls.
Teams from around south Herefordshire including Whitchurch, Bridstow, Lea, Walford, Brampton Abbotts, and Goodrich all laced up their boots and got stuck in.
The afternoon was enjoyed by all, and the leaders were commended for their enthusiasm, attitude, and leadership skills by the primary teachers and parents who attended with their pupils.
Mrs Butler might have been doing this role for a few years now, as one of her students from a previous tutor group is now a teaching assistant at Walford. Lauren Davies remembered when she was a sports leader in Year 10.