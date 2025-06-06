HABERDASHERS Monmouth School had their first colony of bees, and the beekeeping club and the DT department and our sustainability pillar were witnesses of it.
This project is part of Monmouth 100, the schools expansive co-curricular programme which provides more than 100 activities.
Nichola James the suitability Officer said: “We’re proud to nurture projects that not only engage students creatively but also contribute meaningfully to the environment.”
The students geared up in their full beekeeping suits, using a method to calm the colony before they inspected.
The students listened to advice from The Bees for Development showing them how to care for the bees in a sustainable manor.
