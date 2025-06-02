School children in Years 4/5/6 are preparing to represent their schools in a Forest of Dean history quiz and history competition. The winners will be announced and the competition entries displayed at a special event on Sunday, June 29 2025 (2-4pm) at the Main Place, Coleford.
Sue Newton, Schools Liaison Officer of the Forest of Dean Local History Society, said: “This will be a great opportunity for pupils, families, community and teachers to celebrate all the hard work accomplished and to see the children’s competition entries.”
“This year there are twice as many schools entering both the quiz and competition and it is therefore destined to be very interesting and competitive. The standard has been very high. It’s has been fantastic to see children so engaged with the history of where they live.”
The Forest of Dean History Society is working with schools to utilise learning achieved through the school curriculum and to harness interest and pride in the history of the area.
The school history quiz consists of teams of four pupils and families are welcome to come and watch. Questions are of local historical importance including Forest past industries and influences, pictorial questions and identification of artifacts. Last year’s winners of the Quiz were St Whites School and the runners-up were Forest View School.
Funding for the competition cash prices is provided via a legacy from Dr John Jurica of Bristol and Gloucestershire Archaeology Society through the Gloucestershire History Association.
The quiz and competition judges are looking forward to working with the pupils and schools to encourage an interest in the significance of local history and past events. Further information can be obtained from https://forestofdeanhistory.org.uk
