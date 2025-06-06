TODAY, the nation remembers D-Day.
On June 6, 1944, Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in Nazi-occupied France. Troops breached Hitler's defences in Western Europe by sending the largest known fleet across the English Channel.
A total of 4,414 Allied-force troops lost their lives on D-Day.
Last year, the Forest of Dean commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day with events held in Blaisdon, Cinderford, Coleford and Cinderford.
Today, veterans, onlookers and politicians have attended D-Day memorial events at British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the famous day.
