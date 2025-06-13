SOME fully-online master’s degrees are now available to undertake at the University of Gloucestershire following a partnership with Higher Ed Partners UK.
The new online portfolio includes a broad range of MBA and MSc Computer Science programmes, each designed to equip students with the practical knowledge and leadership skills needed in today's fast-evolving job market.
MBA specialisms include Finance, Data Analytics, Marketing, Healthcare Management, and Supply Chain Management, while MSc Computer Science pathways include Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Software Engineering and Data Analytics.
Professor Cathia Jenainati, Executive Dean for Partnerships and Head of the School of Business, Computing and Social Sciences, said: "By launching our first suite of courses to be delivered fully online, we confirm our commitment to connecting with learners from all parts of the UK, and from around the globe.
“Through our partnership with HEP, we are benefitting from their extensive experience in designing online programmes that offer enriching content and support the needs of a different type of learner. As such, we are confident that these programmes will offer both flexibility and an exceptional student experience.”
The online degrees are fully flexible and delivered part-time, with multiple start dates throughout the year. The university said this makes them ideal for professionals balancing work, life and study.
Andy Wright, Managing Director of HEP UK, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with University of Gloucestershire to launch this transformational suite of online master’s degrees.
“This partnership reflects a powerful alignment of values between HEP UK and the University of Gloucestershire, who share a commitment to accessible, flexible and career-driven education.
“Working hand in hand, we are empowering learners across the globe to achieve their ambitions without compromise.”
Graduates will be invited to attend an in-person graduation ceremony to celebrate their achievements with peers, family, and faculty.
