Monmouth Carnival returns with a bang on Sunday 29th June 2025, promising a spectacular day of free family entertainment with something for everyone. This year’s theme is ‘Heroes & Villains’.
From the historic carnival parade to the vibrant entertainment zones, Chippenham Fields will come alive with colour, music, and community pride. Expect to see everything from Starship Troopers and Indian Runner Ducks, to a thrilling BMX stunt display and a stunning lineup of supercars and vintage vehicles.
Throughout the day, enjoy an array of interactive fun, including: Craft and music tents; Games and competitions; Fantastic food and drink stalls; A jam-packed programme of live music and performance
For the first time ever, live music will continue into the evening—a bold new move welcomed by many following public feedback.
The highlight of the day will be the Battle of the Bands Monmouth Final, where four exceptional acts—Misha & the Kings, Superhouse, Four Act Riot and Fake Fame—will battle it out for a coveted place on the main stage at Lakefest and Landed Festival. In the Under-18 category, local talents HZRD and Hillsy will compete for a prime slot at YFest.
Headlining the event is the sensational Kira Mac—an electrifying rock band whose lead singer, Rhiannon Hill, turned Will-i-am’s chair in just two seconds on The Voice UK 2022. This high-energy act is guaranteed to bring the house down.
“We want the whole town to get involved—dress up, join the parade, cheer on the bands, and remember what it’s like to be part of something magical,” says the Monmouth Carnival Committee.
With Chippenham Fields able to hold up to 20,000 people, the invitation is clear: gather your friends and family, and be part of something unforgettable. This is your carnival—sing, dance, laugh and celebrate Monmouth!
