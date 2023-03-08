The most southernly school on the border of Herefordshire and Wales and with their close Welsh connections, Whitchurch Primary celebrated St David’s Day.
For 2023, they made the most of all Welsh learning opportunities with classes peppering the celebrations across the day. In Nursery, children made the most delicious Welsh cakes using locally sourced ingredients.
In Cedar the children performed actions to a beautifully scripted St David’s Day poem written by Brenda Williams.
Children made daffodil pin wheels, Welsh flags and designed some beautiful dragon art.
The icing on the cake was School Direct Teacher Miss Steele, who arrived at school wearing her full traditional Welsh flannel overcoat and a girl’s petticoat.
The school thanked Miss Steele, for her wonderful efforts in helping the school celebrate the special day.